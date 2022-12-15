UUV autonomy development contract from Office of Naval Research won by Metron

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. Metron Inc. has won a $7.8 million contract from the Office of Naval Research for "advanced algorithm development for autonomous marine systems" that will support improved data autonomy capabilities across U.S. Navy uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Metro will provide work related to "mission and path planning, object detection, tracking and data fusion, autonomous behaviors, and Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) simulation," the statement reads.

"Under the terms, Metron will provide applied research investigations and software development for undersea mission autonomy," it continues. "Research and technical elements will include model development, algorithm research and development, mission simulation, objective planning, system-level performance assessments, and at sea demonstrations."

The Navy hopes that the program will develop capabilities that will have broad applicability across both current and emerging Navy UUV programs, the company adds.