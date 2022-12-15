Military Embedded Systems

UUV autonomy development contract from Office of Naval Research won by Metron

News

December 15, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UUV autonomy development contract from Office of Naval Research won by Metron

RESTON, Virginia. Metron Inc. has won a $7.8 million contract from the Office of Naval Research for "advanced algorithm development for autonomous marine systems" that will support improved data autonomy capabilities across U.S. Navy uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Metro will provide work related to "mission and path planning, object detection, tracking and data fusion, autonomous behaviors, and Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) simulation," the statement reads.

"Under the terms, Metron will provide applied research investigations and software development for undersea mission autonomy," it continues. "Research and technical elements will include model development, algorithm research and development, mission simulation, objective planning, system-level performance assessments, and at sea demonstrations."

The Navy hopes that the program will develop capabilities that will have broad applicability across both current and emerging Navy UUV programs, the company adds.

Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned
Image courtesy L3Harris.
News
UGVs from L3Harris delivered to USAF for explosives disposal

December 16, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Electronic warfare market to reach $24.14 billion globally by 2028, study predicts

December 14, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI software used at DoD gets $5 million small-biz contract nod

December 16, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
News
ISR contract for U.S. Army won by L3Harris

December 14, 2022
More Comms