AI-based networking architecture wins NASA contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

NASA image LOWELL, Mass. Technology firm AiRANACULUS recently won a NASA contract to develop an advanced communications platform -- leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based wireless network solutions -- that will be used to support exploration of the lunar surface.

Under the terms of the contract, the company states, AiRANACULUS will design and prototype a dynamic network architecture intended to notably increase the range and reliability of lunar communications. The AiRANACULUS product will integrate spectrum-aware cognitive radio technology, 3GPP Integrated Access and Backhaul, plus support for legacy NASA radio devices that will expand network coverage area and enable delay-tolerant communications. AiRANACULUS will also leverage its INSPIRE platform to enable protocol-agnostic, multivendor network optimization.

The company affirms that the AiRANACULUS platform will be a key piece of NASA's manned Artemis missions to the Moon and Mars.