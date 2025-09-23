Military Embedded Systems

AI-based networking architecture wins NASA contract

News

September 23, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

NASA image

LOWELL, Mass. Technology firm AiRANACULUS recently won a NASA contract to develop an advanced communications platform -- leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based wireless network solutions -- that will be used to support exploration of the lunar surface.

Under the terms of the contract, the company states, AiRANACULUS will design and prototype a dynamic network architecture intended to notably increase the range and reliability of lunar communications. The AiRANACULUS product will integrate spectrum-aware cognitive radio technology, 3GPP Integrated Access and Backhaul, plus support for legacy NASA radio devices that will expand network coverage area and enable delay-tolerant communications. AiRANACULUS will also leverage its INSPIRE platform to enable protocol-agnostic, multivendor network optimization.

The company affirms that the AiRANACULUS platform will be a key piece of NASA's manned Artemis missions to the Moon and Mars.

