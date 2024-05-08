AI company debuts new name, new Head of Product at SOF Week 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy DataShapes AI SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. DataShapes, Inc. (Charlottesville, Virginia), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions targeting the electromagnetic spectrum, announced that it has named Kevin Larrabee as Head of Product for the company's AI technology aimed at defense and enterprise customers; at the same time, the company also unveiled the addition of "AI" to its logo and branding, to be known as DataShapes AI.

According to the company announcement, Larrabee recently transitioned as the Chief Data Officer of a U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Research and Development organization, during which he led the Command's technical partnerships, enabling capability development, setting strategy towards making data an enterprise asset, and innovating across the Army staff, Central Command, and USASOC.

"Throughout his 20-year career, Kevin has combined his leadership abilities and strategic vision with an unmatched technical prowess to solve some of our nation's most complex problems," stated Logan Selby, President and CEO of DataShapes AI. "Under his dynamic leadership, the data directorate experienced a remarkable transformation: Kevin's entrepreneurial spirit propelled their growth from a modest three-person team to a robust force of 30 while catapulting their data budget from $500K to an impressive $10M."

Selby also weighed in on the name change: "'DataShapes AI' better describes the solutions we're providing to government and commercial entities operating in the RF spectrum."

