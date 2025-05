AI, Cyber and C5ISR in Contested Environments (VIDEO)

At SOF Week 2025, Joshua Brandt, technology integration subject matter expert at ManTech, shares how the company is supporting special operations forces (SOF) through AI, cyber operations and C5ISR integration.

Brandt discusses the transition from SOF to industry, the value of clear communication and adaptability, and why ManTech’s culture remains rooted in the SOF ethos.

Click here or above to watch.

