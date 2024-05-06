AI-driven analysis for operational readiness showcased at SOF Week by Virtualitics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

TAMPA, Florida. Virtualitics will present AI-driven analysis technology for operational readiness, anomaly detection, and object tracking at its booth at the SOF Week show this week.

The company says it aims to support various intelligence and military missions with a platform intended to change the way users interact with data, making it more intuitive and meaningful. At the event, Virtualitics will demonstrate and create an immersive user experience, allowing for more effective interaction with critical data, which may be useful in military applications where operational readiness and swift decision-making are paramount, according to a company statement.

Virtualitics has worked with major commands like the Air Force Global Strike Command to boost mission readiness and aircraft availability through AI-enabled software solutions, the company says.

At SOF Week, they are located at booth #4712.