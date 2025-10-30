Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled readiness contract signed by Virtualitics and U.S. Air Force

October 30, 2025

PASADENA, Calif. Virtualitics announced the renewal of its Automated Master Storage Planning (A-MSP) contract with the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC). 

Under the terms of the renewed contract, the company is tasked with expanding A-MSP's ability to improve and update how the AFGSC plans, stores, and mobilizes critical munitions. The company reports that A-MSP is part of its broader Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) product, which enables users to leverage purpose-built applications to support decision-making across maintenance, logistics, personnel, and cyber domains

According to the company's announcement, the contract renewal is set to deliver: 

● Configurable AI and generative modeling that dynamically adapt storage plans to evolving mission requirements, safety constraints, and real-time operational data.

● Multi-cube support, 3D visualization, and volumetric KPIs that provide planners with a holistic view of assets, capacity, and risk factors across multiple structures.

● Real-time enterprise-wide optimization that minimizes idle inventory, unlocks additional capacity, and accelerates decision-making.

● Automated physical storage planning with complex safety and logistics constraints, tasks that once took weeks now happen in seconds.

 

