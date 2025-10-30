AI-enabled readiness contract signed by Virtualitics and U.S. Air Force

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman PASADENA, Calif. Virtualitics announced the renewal of its Automated Master Storage Planning (A-MSP) contract with the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC).

Under the terms of the renewed contract, the company is tasked with expanding A-MSP's ability to improve and update how the AFGSC plans, stores, and mobilizes critical munitions. The company reports that A-MSP is part of its broader Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) product, which enables users to leverage purpose-built applications to support decision-making across maintenance, logistics, personnel, and cyber domains

According to the company's announcement, the contract renewal is set to deliver:

● Configurable AI and generative modeling that dynamically adapt storage plans to evolving mission requirements, safety constraints, and real-time operational data.

● Multi-cube support, 3D visualization, and volumetric KPIs that provide planners with a holistic view of assets, capacity, and risk factors across multiple structures.

● Real-time enterprise-wide optimization that minimizes idle inventory, unlocks additional capacity, and accelerates decision-making.

● Automated physical storage planning with complex safety and logistics constraints, tasks that once took weeks now happen in seconds.