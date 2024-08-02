AI-enhanced decision tool for mobility logistics gets U.S. Air Force nod

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MCLEAN, Va. Simulation and analysis tool company DEFCON AI reports that it formally delivered its advanced modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) tool, ARTIV, to the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command.

The company's announcement of the Air Force delivery describes the ARTIV tool as cloud-native software that enables planners to test and optimize operational logistics and transportation concepts in advance of crises – such as an attack on an airport or a storm causing severe disruptions at a major port -- and allows users to train under various real-world scenarios so they can minimize interruptions to ensure the fast mobilization of resources regardless of the operational disruption.

ARTIV features such options as a Resiliency Setting, involving an intelligent Red Agent that looks for vulnerabilities in plans that adversaries could exploit; together with a feature that enables the user to balance cost and effectiveness by flexibly selecting across the spectrum of settings from maximally effective to maximally efficient.