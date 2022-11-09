Military Embedded Systems

AI gaming to assist U.S. Air Force commanders with air attack planning

News

November 09, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI gaming to assist U.S. Air Force commanders with air attack planning

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a $17 million contract to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into a game environment as part of the "Fight Tonight" program to provide air operations planners the ability to more quickly plan complex air attack operations, the company announced in a statement.

BAE Systems will "develop a solution to rapidly generate and review multiple plans and select the most robust," the statement reads.

The system would involve drag-and-drop video game-like interactions that are intended to reduce the time it takes for commanders to make incremental adjustments to a battle plan.

"Long manual planning cycles often result in the consideration of fewer potential plan options," the statement reads. "To address this challenge, the proposed offering will provide an interactive user interface that enables planners to rapidly explore and access plausible futures and select the best plans in a dynamic environment."

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned
News
Image processing and advanced optics contract for U.S. Army won by QinetiQ

November 09, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
News
AI gaming to assist U.S. Air Force commanders with air attack planning

November 09, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Air Force photo/Sean Clements
News
Network and comms contract worth as much as $1.5 billion signed by Lumen Technologies, DISA

November 01, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
Small satellite market to more than double by 2027: report

November 09, 2022
More Comms