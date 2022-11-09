AI gaming to assist U.S. Air Force commanders with air attack planning

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a $17 million contract to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into a game environment as part of the "Fight Tonight" program to provide air operations planners the ability to more quickly plan complex air attack operations, the company announced in a statement.

BAE Systems will "develop a solution to rapidly generate and review multiple plans and select the most robust," the statement reads.

The system would involve drag-and-drop video game-like interactions that are intended to reduce the time it takes for commanders to make incremental adjustments to a battle plan.

"Long manual planning cycles often result in the consideration of fewer potential plan options," the statement reads. "To address this challenge, the proposed offering will provide an interactive user interface that enables planners to rapidly explore and access plausible futures and select the best plans in a dynamic environment."