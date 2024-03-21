Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered logistics contract aims to optimize U.S. Air Force supply chain

March 21, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

AUSTIN, Tex. SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), which provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, announced that it signed a contract with the Ohio Aerospace Institute through the Digital, Research, Innovation and Experimentation (D.R.I.V.E.) Consortium that aims to leverage AI to optimize the U.S. Air Force's supply chain.

Under the terms of the contract, SGS will expand its partnership with the Air Force -- in collaboration with Boeing -- by using its generative AI solution that includes large language models (LLM) and knowledge graph technology to provide supply and logistics planners with greater insights on lead time, part availability, pricing, quality, and more.

According to SGS, the AI project is being expanded in order to strengthen the Air Force's supply-chain health and create mitigation strategies for operational risks related to the U.S. National Defense Strategy (NDS). As a result of using SGS technology, the Air Force seeks to increase warfighting readiness, reduce expense, and enhance industrial-base resilience.

