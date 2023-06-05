Military Embedded Systems

AI software pact between U.S. Special Operations, Palantir could reach $463 million

News

June 05, 2023

Image Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

DENVER, Colo. Data-fusion software company Palantir Technologies won a multiyear contract with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to deliver technology solutions to support enterprise capabilities, a deal worth as much as $463 million. 

According to the announcement of the deal, USSOCOM is using Palantir's software to help process large volumes of data the service gathers, aiding in decision-making.

The announcement also highlights the software's aim of using large language models to lower the information load on warfighters and commanders, perform edge processing of data, and innovate on edge AI to improve real-time data utilization.

