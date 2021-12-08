AI to bolster data-driven supply chain operations for U.S. Air Force

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Parsons PALO ALTO, Calif. ThroughPut Inc, an industrial artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain company, has announced it has won a contract to work with the U.S. Air Force to accelerate the Armed Forces' ability to manage and combat complex supply chain disruptions in real-time.

Officials claim the project will aim to enable the Air Force to leverage AI to enhance its operational command and agility by optimizing its entire supply chain and by providing real-time recommendations to plan asset allocation.

This contract award comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply chain issues that have followed. ThroughPut claims its AI-driven supply chain and operational intelligence focuses on assisting the Air Force to further accelerate its operational responsiveness by acquiring visibility into supply disruptions.

The company hopes to use military intelligence to accelerate data use and literacy across all fields, deployments, and operations. Officials claim that the scale of military operations creates little margin for error, thus the Air Force could benefit from leveraging AI to harness rapid decision-making in regards to the supply chain.