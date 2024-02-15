CDSG Launches DIGISTOR CSD 3400: Secure Computational Storage Enterprise SSD for Enhanced Server Efficiency

Press Release

VANCOUVER, Washington. CDSG, a leading provider of secure Data at Rest (DAR) storage solutions with its DIGISTOR secure storage drives, announced its new DIGISTOR CSD 3400 Enterprise SSD.

Built with embedded ScaleFlux computational storage technology, the CSD 3400:

· Meets TCG Opal compliance for those needing to automatically encrypt sensitive data in server applications.

· Increases SSD performance and endurance. The CSD 3400 automatically compresses data to reduce write amplification, resulting in a longer life for the SSD’s NAND flash memory and substantially increased SSD performance.

· Increases SSD effective capacity, reducing storage costs by using built-in, intelligent data compression and management.

“With the DIGISTOR CSD 3400, we’re excited to provide our military and federal agency customers and OEM partners with secure enterprise drives that improve system performance and power efficiency,” said Randal Barber, CEO of CDSG. “Employing high-performance enterprise drives while reducing data storage costs and increasing SSD lifespan is important to those who deploy servers on the tactical edge and in edge compute environments such as in the telecom sector.”

With standard NVMe drivers and a competitive price point, organizations of all sizes can deploy computational storage as easily as any traditional enterprise SSD while addressing cost, density, compute efficiency, sustainability, and more.

“We’re looking forward to CDSG using their expertise in securing data at rest to bring ScaleFlux computational storage to their customers,” said Hao Zhong, CEO of ScaleFlux.

The DIGISTOR CSD 3400 is immediately available to elevate your server capabilities. Discover how our latest secure enterprise storage solution can transform your data storage and management.

About CDSG

CDSG is a leading provider of secure data storage and data transport solutions for government and military agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, the entertainment industry, corporate IT departments, data centers, and digital forensic investigators. Its product lines include CRU removable storage devices, DIGISTOR secure storage solutions, ioSafe fireproof and waterproof data storage devices, and WiebeTech secure digital investigation devices.