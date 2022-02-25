Data and cyber optimization business launched by BAE Systems

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

UNITED KINGDOM. BAE Systems announced that the company has formed a new Digital Intelligence business with the intent to bring together a number of digital, data, and cyber capabilities from across the company to deliver a greater digital advantage to its customers and partners.

According to the company, the creation of the new business, comprising almost 5,000 people in 16 countries around the world, reflects a growing requirement from customers to gather, process, and manage complex data.

Officials claim that digital Intelligence will deliver a range of digital capabilities alongside leading cyber, intelligence, and security expertise to a portfolio of government, defense, and commercial customers globally. The business will focus on helping customers from across the company to operate securely in the digital world.

The business will specialize in securely collecting and understanding complex data, so that customers can make can make near-real time decisions in demanding multi-domain environments. Existing projects include developing communication systems to enable military land, air, and maritime platforms to communicate with each other to share real-time mission imagery during operations.