Data-driven AI capabilities goal of KBR and Adarga partnership

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. HOUSTON, Texas. KBR has announced a strategic partnership with Adarga, one of the U.K.'s leading developers of artificial intelligence (AI) analytics software for defense and national security.

According to the company, KBR's Government Solutions business will integrate Adarga's leading-edge AI software platform into the delivery of a number of its large-scale programs across the defense and national security sectors with the intent to put data-driven decision-making at the center of operations.

The partnership will aim to further extend KBR's capability offering across market sectors and accelerate the speed and scale at which organizations can adopt AI analytics to resolve complex data challenges. It could also allow clients to unlock insight, foresight, and understanding of information buried across data sets.

Officials claim that this insight will allows customers to improve retention of institutional knowledge, identify hidden connections to drive intelligence-led investigation, support strategic planning, and quantify future threats and opportunities.