Data platform partnership formed between Babcock, Palantir

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock has entered into an enterprise agreement with Palantir Technologies UK to bolster its data capabilities in the defense sector, according to a statement from both companies.

The collaboration aims to provide Babcock with a unified data platform, focusing on integrating and analyzing data for better decision-making in the area of defense operations when it comes to submarines, warships, and army equipment, the statement reads.

The data solution will consolidate various data streams into a single platform, which could be applied to supply chain management and asset monitoring, the companies say.

The partnership will target several key areas such as equipment support and maintenance, training contracts, and shipbuilding. By bringing together disparate data streams, the platform aims to offer insights into platform availability, training needs, and potential efficiencies in shipbuilding, the statement reads.