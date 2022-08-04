Emerging technologies research contract for DoD won by HII

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy HII MCLEAN, Virginia. Huntington Ingalls Indutries (HII) has won a $127 million contract to support research, development, test, and evaluation of emergency technologies on behalf of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, according to a company statement.

Under the task order, HII will develop software and hardware as well as conduct research and analysis with regards to systems integration. They will pass this knowledge on to the Defense Technical Information Center and the science and technology community, the statement adds.

The aim of the effort is to create "greater efficiencies across the systems used by the Security Cooperation community," the statement reads.

The contract is for five years and was awarded under the Department of Defense's Information Analysis Center (IAC), which provides technical data management and research support for the DoD and federal government users.