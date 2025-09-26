Military Embedded Systems

Enterprise IT modernization to be provided to STRATCOM by GDIT

September 26, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via General Dynamics

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) won a $1.5 billion contract to modernize enterprise IT systems supporting U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), the company announced in a statement.

The award, which includes a one-year base period and six option years, aims to improve STRATCOM’s operational readiness across missions including strategic deterrence, global strike, nuclear command and control, and electromagnetic spectrum operations, the statement reads.

According to the company, the effort will include use of digital engineering to streamline collaboration and reduce costs, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into enterprise data, and a transition to a hybrid cloud architecture to provide scalability. The program will also introduce zero trust cybersecurity measures to defend networks against emerging threats, the statement says.

GDIT notes that the award expands its IT modernization work with combatant commands, which also includes services for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

