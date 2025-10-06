Generative AI tech by Ask Sage gets highlight at AUSA 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Ask Sage image

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Ask Sage will highlight its generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions during the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, set to be held October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The generative AI tools built by Ask Sage are used in both government and commercial sectors for building code, responding to government RFPs, and analyzing data; the company notes that the federal government currently uses Ask Sage’s technology in 27 agencies and more than 15,000 teams.

Ask Sage officials describe the technology as a generative AI tool that is authorized for both classified and unclassified defense environments and compliant with the highest levels of government-security requirements.

The company's platform is already used in U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) applications including office operations and warfighter readiness, which founder and CEO Nicolas Chaillan explains means the ways in which AI can speed up decision-making and operations during missions.

