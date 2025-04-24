Greystones Group and ICI Services Announce Strategic Partnership and Launch of SustainIQ: A Game-Changing AI-Powered Maintenance and Analytics Platform for the U.S. Navy

Press Release

Washington, DC– Greystones Group, a woman-owned small business delivering innovative digital solutions to the United States Military and federal government is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ICI Services to develop SustainIQ, a cutting-edge AI enhanced maintenance tracking and data analytics platform purpose-built to support the U.S. Navy’s fleet of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs). The platform is now available through the SBIR Aisle program from the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

Developed in just 50 days, SustainIQ represents a new benchmark in agile, AI-driven development. Powered by Greystones’ Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR)-based Analytics Platform, Soleite, SustainIQ provides AI-enhanced maintenance support for USVs that fall outside traditional Navy maintenance systems, meeting urgent needs with speed, precision, and scalability.

“Working with ICI Services, we were able to address a pressing Navy requirement with innovation and efficiency,” said Sheila Duffy, CEO and Founder at Greystones Group. “SustainIQ demonstrates how advanced technologies and strong partnerships can significantly accelerate mission impact.”

For USVs not designated as Programs of Record, maintenance and sustainment were not managed historically in Legacy Navy Maintenance and Supply Systems. SustainIQ bridges this gap by combining open architecture, a microservices-based design, and robust data integration capabilities to deliver real-time maintenance insights and operational readiness.

“SustainIQ is positioned to be a critical enabler of the Navy’s digital transformation,” said Greg Bryant, President, ICI Services. “It ensures high-value assets stay mission-ready, while also creating a scalable model for future logistics and sustainment platforms.”

Key Highlights:

50-Day Development: Rapid prototyping with AI-enhanced DevSecOps practices

Built for Scale: Open, microservices architecture enables easy integration and expansion

Mission-Driven Customization: Adaptable for other high-data-use scenarios, such as tax fraud detection, advanced decision-making, wargaming, and logistics

Designated “Awardable” via CDAO’s Tradewinds Marketplace

Government customers interested in viewing the video of the solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Greystones Group

Greystones is a certified WOSB, headquartered in Washington DC. Greystones is proud to support our Nation’s Defense and Critical Infrastructure Agencies by providing mission-focused solutions and services that ensure mission success. We provide proven Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions for mission critical systems to reduce operators’ cognitive load, and allow for better, faster decisions. For more information, visit www.greystonesgroup.com.

