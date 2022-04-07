Mission data solution in development for Space Systems Command

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. BAE Systems announced that the company will be developing the mission data framework for Space Systems Command’s Enterprise Management and Control (EM&C) system.

Under the prototype contract, BAE Systems claims it will create an integrated data management environment designed to connect interoperable sources to support fusion and discovery of data, minimize disruptions, deliver near real-time status of assets, and provide curated data for mission needs.

During a year-long development period, BAE Systems claims it will perform four demonstrations. The demonstrations will show improved situational awareness for global satellite communications and underscore how the framework allows warfighters to rapidly respond to end users in contested environments.

BAE Systems’ cloud computing suite integrates data sources and applications into a platform in which information flows through data services that act as the working memory of the EM&C system. According to the company, this core data framework connects previously disparate data sources for mission operators and accelerates the ability for future mission-critical applications to be developed.