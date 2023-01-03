Military Embedded Systems

Tank simulation and training centers to be provided to Israel by Elbit Systems

January 03, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a $107 million contract to provide, operate, and maintain Main Battle Tank (MBT) simulation and training centers for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the company announced in a statement.

The training centers are intended to train commanders and soldiers to maintain readiness of regular and reserve units. The contract covers a three-year period as well as 15 years of operation and maintenance services, the statement reads.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will provide their OneSim simulation software infrastructure to operate on IDF's cloud.

"The IDF's new MBT training systems will include high fidelity platform trainer turrets and high fidelity platform trainer drivers with accurate physical models," the statement reads. "The training systems integrate the tank's operational sub-systems and simulate main and secondary armament weapon capabilities, all connected to an innovative common synthetic simulation environment, aiming to provide commanders and tank crews with the capability to experience a range of real-life battlefield challenges. The systems will support individual and collective training up to company level."

The new training centers will have dedicated stations that can train crews together with operational intelligence, combat support, and logistics units, the statement adds.

