U.S. nuclear warhead stockpile data to be managed by STEMBoard

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. STEMBoard will manage U.S. nuclear stockpile data on behalf of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) nuclear enterprise under a new contract, the company announced in a statement.

STEMBoard won a $4.2 million contract to "provide advisory and assistance services support to help DTRA maintain nuclear weapons and component accountability, maintain historical recordkeeping, and produce nuclear weapons publications," the statement reads.

STEMBoard provides professional advisory services to U.S. government agencies.

The United States manages a stockpile of about 3,750 active and inactive nuclear warheads, along with another 2,000 warheads that are retired.