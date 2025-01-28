VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI: 25x Faster AI Performance

Press Release

Tualatin, OR – January 27, 2025 – VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, ran testing to discover that their Sabertooth AI dramatically outperforms the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, delivering 25 times faster AI inferencing.

To evaluate the AI performance of embedded platforms, a variety of testing criteria and benchmarks were used to measure inferencing performance. The benchmarks are designed to simulate real-world AI workloads and assess how well a platform can handle tasks like image recognition, object detection, and sensor data analysis.

Utilizing AI-Benchmark, VersaLogic ran tests to compare the inference score of their Sabertooth AI and the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin.

The Results

VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI system outperformed the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin by an impressive margin, achieving AI inference speeds that were 25 times faster. The Sabertooth AI’s enhanced speed in processing AI models means it can handle more data in less time, leading to faster and more accurate predictions in critical applications.

“AI developers are always looking for ways to shorten processing times without compromising accuracy, and our testing proved that the Sabertooth AI sets a new standard,” said Len Crane, President of VersaLogic. “With 25x faster inferencing, developers can tackle advanced AI workloads at the edge with confidence.”

Rugged, Reliable, and Compact

The Sabertooth AI board offers significant advantages for industries that rely on high-performance, edge-based AI processing. Its efficiency and reliability are crucial for applications such as industrial automation, defense, security, and autonomous systems, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance to prevent system failures and boost operational uptime.

One of the standout features of the Sabertooth AI board is its compact size: 90 x 96 x 63 mm (3.5 x 3.8 x 2.5”). This makes it an excellent choice for applications where space is limited.

Pricing and Availability

The Sabertooth AI, part number VL-ASM51-2AE, is now in stock at VersaLogic Corp. and will be available from Digi-Key Corp. shortly. OEM pricing starts at $7,900. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit VersaLogic.com.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability, and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.