Retired Navy admiral Andy Loiselle joins Scientific Systems as strategic advisor

Press Release

WOBURN, Mass. Scientifc Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI), a company that creates artificial intelligence (AI) for defense applications, announced that retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Andy “Bucket” Loiselle has joined the company as a strategic advisor, with Loiselle's primary role to offer critical guidance on programmatics and the acquisition cycle across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), while also developing a foundation for new naval autonomous combat platforms.

Loiselle served for 35 years in the Navy across five different command tours. He has led an F/A-18C squadron, an amphibious assault ship, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and two different aircraft carrier strike groups. In his final Navy position, he served as the Director of Air Warfare, the principal assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations for all matters concerning Naval Aviation.



“During his decorated career with the United States Navy, Admiral Loiselle has acquired valuable experience that we can leverage to develop the next generation of advanced autonomy technology to empower the warfighter,” said Kunal Mehra, president of Scientific Systems. “We excited to add Admiral Loiselle to our growing team and leverage the relationships he has developed across the Joint Forces during the significant time he has spent at the Pentagon over his two tours on the Joint Staff. Additionally, he is an expert on the Navy’s acquisition cycle, and we look forward to working with him to develop new autonomous capabilities that can enhance the effectiveness of Naval operations.”



Loiselle is a native of Cranston, Rhode Island, and is a 1988 graduate of Assumption College with a degree in mathematics. He was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program at the College of the Holy Cross. He earned his Wings of Gold in January 1991 and earned an Executive Master of Business Administration through the Naval Postgraduate School with a Financial Management subspecialty in 2004, graduating from the Navy’s nuclear power school with honors in 2007.