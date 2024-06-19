Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled UAS sensor package from MatrixSpace wins $1.25 million AFWERX contract

News

June 19, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy MatrixSpace

BURLINGTON, Mass. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled sensing company MatrixSpace won a $1.25 million contract from AFWERX to develop a prototype low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) multifunction, multiband antenna payload based on the MatrixSpace radar hardware platform.

The AFWERX project -- part of a new initiative to develop and test low-SWaP payloads based on existing MatrixSpace technology for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) -- is initially set to run for 21 months.

The award announcement describes the MatrixSpace radar as a tool to enable robust situational awareness of both airborne and ground-based objects, regardless of lighting and weather conditions, thereby facilitating highly accurate UAS detection and counter-UAS capabilities; beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) flight for uncrewed, autonomous, and tethered aircraft; and overall general airspace awareness and security. 

 

Featured Companies

MatrixSpace

Website

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
Categories
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms