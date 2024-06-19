AI-enabled UAS sensor package from MatrixSpace wins $1.25 million AFWERX contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy MatrixSpace BURLINGTON, Mass. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled sensing company MatrixSpace won a $1.25 million contract from AFWERX to develop a prototype low size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) multifunction, multiband antenna payload based on the MatrixSpace radar hardware platform.

The AFWERX project -- part of a new initiative to develop and test low-SWaP payloads based on existing MatrixSpace technology for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) -- is initially set to run for 21 months.

The award announcement describes the MatrixSpace radar as a tool to enable robust situational awareness of both airborne and ground-based objects, regardless of lighting and weather conditions, thereby facilitating highly accurate UAS detection and counter-UAS capabilities; beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) flight for uncrewed, autonomous, and tethered aircraft; and overall general airspace awareness and security.