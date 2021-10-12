Military Embedded Systems

AI-assisted communications technology debuts from Invisio at AUSA

News

October 12, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-assisted communications technology debuts from Invisio at AUSA
Invisio supplied image.

AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C. Mission-critical communications company Invisio debuted its V-Series Gen II tactical communications platform at the AUSA trade show.

 

INVISIO’s Gen II platform sets a new standard for audio performance and hearing protection within the defense and public safety markets. The Artificial Intelligence-powered platform significantly improves life-preserving speech quality and intelligibility.

According to information from the company, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its communications platform to achieve a 30% increase in speech intelligibility; the new platform also removes unwanted noise to enable secure communication while ensuring hearing protection and a natural level of situational awareness. 

Designers of the V-Series -- aimed at defense and public-safety personnel in mission-critical situations -- recorded speech from multiple nationalities and different genders and included data involving a range of noise environments, mixing clean speech segments with a database of noises from machine noise to gunshots and helicopters; they then fed that information to the AI algorithm so it would learn to operate in different environments.

AUSA attendees can visit Invisio at Booth 7807.

Featured Companies

Invisio

Website
