Military Embedded Systems

AI-assisted optronics consortium formed for EU

News

April 26, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-assisted optronics consortium formed for EU
Graphic courtesy Thales

LA DÉFENSE, Paris. The European Commission signed a Grant Agreement for the launch of the STORE [Shared daTabase for Optronics image Recognition and Evaluation] collaborative research project, to be coordinated by Thales and funded by the EDF (European Defense Fund).

The project brings together a group of 20 partners (made up of manufacturers, SMEs, and academics) from eight European Union member states and Norway with the aim of building a shared image database secured by the latest advanced technology and developing and evaluating artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms used in data analysis of ground platform imaging systems.

The project is intended to further automatic management and tactical analysis of information in land-combat situations using innovations in deep learning using optronic data.

According to the Thales announcement, STORE will be the foundation for Europe's first shared, scalable database of defense imagery and explore different algorithm solutions for threat detection. It will specifically address issues of data governance and the cost-effective development of sovereign technologies.

By combining optronic sensors with AI-based analysis techniques, STORE is intended to set up future ways of augmenting warfighters’ perception of the battlefield, enhancing tactical situational awareness, shortening the decision loop to accelerate reaction times, and thereby improving survivability.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Big Data
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.