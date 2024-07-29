Military Embedded Systems

AI contracts for DoD mean Raytheon will support small-biz initiatives

July 29, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

MCKINNEY, Texas. Raytheon reports that it won two strategic Mentor-Protégé Agreement initiatives from the Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs aimed at supporting the development of operational artificial intelligence (AI) for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) platforms and programs.

Under the terms of the agreements, Raytheon -- working together with NAVAIR [Naval Air Systems Command] and the Office of Naval Research -- will mentor Anacapa Micro Products and Nara Logics as part of two individual three-year contracts. Raytheon is tasked with providing the smaller businesses with mentorship for operational AI on system design, software architecture, systems integration, IT security constraints, and authority-to-operate requirements in a collaborative environment.

According to the Raytheon announcement, the  collaboration is part of the DoD's Mentor-Protégé Program, which was established in 1990 and is the oldest continuously operating federal mentor-protégé program in existence; Raytheon reports that it has been an active participant in the program since 1991.

 

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

RTX

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

22268 Cedar Point Road Building 409
Patuxent River, MD
Website
