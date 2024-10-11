AI software provider Palladyne AI proceeds to Phase II of USAF contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SALT LAKE CITY. Artificial intelligence (AI) software provider Palladyne AI announced the completion of Phase I of its (total) $13.8 million contract with the U.S. Air Force Air Logistics Complex at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

Under the terms of Phase II of the contract, Palladyne AI will continue integration and use case validation of Palladyne IQ software for use in remediation activities including media blasting for complex aircraft components. The company is currently in the second year of a contemplated four-year effort, the result of Palladyne AI’s selection in the very competitive Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) program emerging from the Air Force’s innovation incubator, AFWERX AFVentures.

Palladyne AI will use Palladyne IQ software in preparation of complex, high-value aircraft components of varying types and sizes via detection, identification, and surface mapping to maintain the correct distance and angle for optimal application of surface-preparation materials.

Shane Groves, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Robotics and Automation, said of the Palladyne AI effort so far: “The software has successfully shown the ability to autonomously prepare contoured surfaces using sanding and media blasting techniques and has delivered high value to our repair and maintenance operations in a short amount of time."