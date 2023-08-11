Aligning AI with human values the focus for new Raytheon, DARPA effort

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts. Raytheon has won a contract to support the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) "In The Moment" (ITM) program, which aims to align artificial intelligence (AI) decisions with human values, the company announced in a statement.

The initiative's primary goal is to formulate the groundwork necessary for algorithms that can autonomously make decisions in intricate situations, such as disaster relief or mass casualty triage., where a definitive human consensus or clear answer is absent, the company says.

Collaborating with Kairos Research, MacroCognition, and Valkyries Austere Medical Solutions, Raytheon will implement cognitive interviewing techniques to discern how specific experts, namely medical professionals and first responders, assess information and make crucial decisions at pivotal moments, the statement reads.

This knowledge will subsequently inform scenario-based experiments, studying how individual decision-making traits can influence choices, and the findings from these experiments will further assist in tuning AI to resemble a group or even an individual expert's decision-making processes, the statement adds.