Area Weapon Effects Simulation contract extension won by Cubic

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Cubic

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic Defence UK has won a contract extension to continue supporting and repairing the Area Weapons Effects Simulator (AWES) system for the British Army, according to a company statement. The contract covers support at the Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA) in the United Kingdom and select overseas deployments as needed.

The AWES system, along with its integrated Tactical Engagement Simulation (TES) system, simulates large-scale force-on-force combat exercises, including the effects of various weapon types such as direct fire, artillery, mortar fire, mines, and air-delivered munitions, as well as nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, the statement reads.

The contract extension will allow Cubic to continue providing combined arms maneuver training from the sub-unit to battalion level, offering a flexible delivery model for the British Army to conduct training wherever required, the company says.

Cubic initially developed and installed the AWES system under a contract awarded in 1998, with installation work at the 150-square-mile SPTA completed in late 2002.