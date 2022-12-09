Autonomous-tech company EpiSci gains investment to further AI battlefield solutions

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Pixabay image.

POWAY, Calif. Autonomous solutions firm EpiSci received a sum of money from RTX Ventures, the venture-capital arm of Raytheon Technologies, a move RTX calls a "minority investment" in EpiSci that Raytheon says is aligned with Raytheon's longstanding leadership in the development of advanced autonomous technologies that will help drive the growth of EpiSci's Tactical AI technology for the battlefield.

Under the investment agreement, RTX Ventures will guide EpiSci as it works to advance and scale its core Tactical AI technology, and as it demonstrates the on-field advantages of adopting a model-based autonomy architecture. The companies plan to collaborate to further enable the development of state-of-the-art tactical autonomy solutions across land, sea, air, and space applications.

Daniel Ateya, managing director of RTX Ventures, stated of the deal: "As an early investor we plan to support EpiSci's endeavors in creating a trust-based, collaborative environment between humans and AI-enabled machines."