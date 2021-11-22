Military Embedded Systems

Multisensor for autonomy contract signed by AFRL, Parallax Advanced Research

November 22, 2021

Lisa Daigle

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio. Parallax Advanced Research -- a nonprofit technology accelorator -- garnered a contract worth $2 million from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Sensors Directorate to participate in the Multi-Sensor Exploitation for Tactical Autonomy (META) program under the AFRL Autonomy Capability Team 3, or ACT3, program.

As part of the contract, a multidisciplinary team from Parallax Advanced Research plans to leverage its expertise in autonomy and machine learning, human-machine teaming, software development, operational subject-matter expertise, and test and evaluation capabilities to deliver innovative approaches to the development of autonomy technology for various military platforms. 

Dr. Matthew Molineaux, Parallax director of artificial intelligence and autonomy and META principal investigator, said in a statement that Parallax is working with the ACT3 team to bring about the Air Force cognitive engine vision that intends to enable a new generation of flexible autonomy development.

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Parallax Advanced Research

