Military Embedded Systems

One Stop Systems demonstrates AI-enabled supercomputer with TMGcore immersion cooling at Sea-Air-Space 2023

News

April 03, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

One Stop Systems demonstrates AI-enabled supercomputer with TMGcore immersion cooling at Sea-Air-Space 2023
Server immersed in inert, dielectric two-phase fluid. Image: One Stop Systems

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2023--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. One Stop Systems (OSS -- Escondido, California) and TMGcore are set to demonstrate an innovative two-phase liquid immersion-cooled version of the OSS Rigel Edge Supercomputer at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space 2023 conference and exposition this week at the Gaylord National Convention Center. 

According to the announcement from OSS, the demo combines the OSS Rigel compact military-rugged supercomputer with TMGcore’s smallest two-phase immersion solution, EdgeBox-X (EB-X). OSS officials say that the two-phase liquid immersion cooling technology solution enables the Rigel to operate at data center-class computing levels not otherwise achievable at the edge. Two-phase immersion cooling is much more thermally efficient compared to traditional air-conduction cooling and also insulates the Rigel from shock and vibration; in addition, the absence of fans and heatsinks enables dramatic reduction of the system's size, power consumption, and noise level. 

OSS positions its Rigel platform as enabling large scale, multi-workload, AI inference, and autonomous applications in virtually any military vehicle.

The Sea-Air-Space demonstration will show a single Rigel within the tank, but OSS says that the EB-X can support up to four of OSS’s supercomputers and high-speed 200 Gb/sec networking within its 34 inches by 23 inches by 53 inches form factor.

Featured Companies

One Stop Systems (OSS)

2235 Enterprise St, Suite #110
Escondido, CA 92029
Website
[email protected]
877-438-2724

Navy League of the United States

2300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 200
Arlington, VA 22201-5424
Website
Categories
A.I. - Deep Learning
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Michael Gilday, U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations. (DoD photo.)
News
Uncrewed vehicles to play major role in Navy future "hybrid fleet," CNO tells Sea-Air-Space crowd

April 03, 2023
More Unmanned
A.I.
Server immersed in inert, dielectric two-phase fluid. Image: One Stop Systems
News
One Stop Systems demonstrates AI-enabled supercomputer with TMGcore immersion cooling at Sea-Air-Space 2023

April 03, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
(Stock image)
News
Cybersecurity firm to deploy cloud computing for secret data to DoD

March 27, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
News
NASA opens new program office and outlines lunar, Mars exploration plans

March 31, 2023
More Comms