One Stop Systems demonstrates AI-enabled supercomputer with TMGcore immersion cooling at Sea-Air-Space 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Server immersed in inert, dielectric two-phase fluid. Image: One Stop Systems

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2023--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. One Stop Systems (OSS -- Escondido, California) and TMGcore are set to demonstrate an innovative two-phase liquid immersion-cooled version of the OSS Rigel Edge Supercomputer at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space 2023 conference and exposition this week at the Gaylord National Convention Center.

According to the announcement from OSS, the demo combines the OSS Rigel compact military-rugged supercomputer with TMGcore’s smallest two-phase immersion solution, EdgeBox-X (EB-X). OSS officials say that the two-phase liquid immersion cooling technology solution enables the Rigel to operate at data center-class computing levels not otherwise achievable at the edge. Two-phase immersion cooling is much more thermally efficient compared to traditional air-conduction cooling and also insulates the Rigel from shock and vibration; in addition, the absence of fans and heatsinks enables dramatic reduction of the system's size, power consumption, and noise level.

OSS positions its Rigel platform as enabling large scale, multi-workload, AI inference, and autonomous applications in virtually any military vehicle.

The Sea-Air-Space demonstration will show a single Rigel within the tank, but OSS says that the EB-X can support up to four of OSS’s supercomputers and high-speed 200 Gb/sec networking within its 34 inches by 23 inches by 53 inches form factor.