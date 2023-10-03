Military Embedded Systems

AI-assisted SOSA aligned cards from Eizo Rugged Solutions to get demos at AUSA 2023

News

October 03, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Eizo Rugged Solutions

WASHINGTON. Eizo Rugged Solutions reports that it will showcase its latest high-performance open architecture embedded video graphics and GPGPU solutions in live demonstrations at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

According to a company annuncement, showgoers will see a multi-modality electronic warfare/radio frequency (EW/RF) situational awareness system running two different artificial intelligence (AI)-accelerated GPU processing applications simultaneously.

The system employs both compute- and I/O-intensive SOSA aligned 3U VPX GPGPU cards that are aimed at use in real-time data processing, AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, video encoding, and high-speed data transfer. 

AUSA attendees may visit the Eizo Rugged Solutions booth at #320.

 

Featured Companies

EIZO Rugged Solutions

482 S Keller Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Website
[email protected]
407-262-7100
A.I. - Machine Learning
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Unmanned
