AI, deep learning will boost Asia-Pacific radar simulator market: report

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN, Ireland. The radar simulator market in the Asia-Pacific region will boom from $326.2 million in 2022 to $470.5 million by 2028 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, a new report predicts.

The report, from Research and Markets, claims that the adoption of artificial intelligence, deep learning, and big data analytics is increasing across a variety of military applications, which is helping to drive the growth.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) developed by various enterprises have modern capabilities and have extended their reach and operating boundaries," the report states. "There has been a surge in the development of laser-guided missiles with higher accuracy to hit the locked target. To combat this threat in the future, there would be a rise in the development of radars and radar simulators to train operators to combat the rising modern warfare systems."

Edge computing, AI, and machine learning will be critical in this market, speeding up the development of AI-enabled warfare systems that will in turn cause the radar simulator market to surge in the coming years, the report adds.

"Machine learning and deep learning have increased the computing power of drones, making them smarter and faster," it states. "Furthermore, edge computing integrated with AI has enabled military and defense enterprises to detect faults in their warfare systems and proactively avoid unplanned downtime."