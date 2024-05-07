AI-enabled analytical platform showing updated applications at SOF Week

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Exovera

SOF WEEK 2024--TAMPA, Fla. Open source data provider and technology company Exovera is launching advanced updates to its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled analytical platform, exoINSIGHT, at this week's SOF Week 2024 show.

The company says that its new capabilities will give government and commercial users a larger volume of curated data holdings from key geopolitical areas, thereby enhancing their strategic advantage in the critical domains of technology, supply chain, and research.

The enhanced exoINSIGHT tool has the ability to add up to one million new records daily, which company officials say will provide customers with access to a broader range of information aimed at identifying opportunities and risks; moreover, the enhanced tool's integration of powerful generative AI will enable users to intuitively parse data and extract insights from the company's data holdings via a new, unified search capability.

“exoINSIGHT users can now access a larger pool of high-value data to identify patterns that previously might not have been evident,” said Exovera CEO Bob Sogegian. “Our customers gain a competitive edge, enhance operational efficiency, and mitigate potential risks through the platform’s advanced capabilities, unlocking a wealth of new intelligence.”

SOF Week 2024 attendees may visit the Exovera team at booth #5110 in the JW Marriott.