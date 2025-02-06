AI-/ML-enabled screener tool for bio/chem threats gets AFWERX contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via OpenIcons/Pixabay ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Chemical/biological surveillance company BioFlyte won an AFWERX (a U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory directorate) for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract to advance its AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning)-enabled BioTOF z200 biological and chemical threat-monitoring solution.

The goal of the program, according to the announcement from BioFlyte, is to demonstrate the ability of BioFlyte’s aerosol-threat detection and identification technology intended to protect both military personnel and infrastructure from known and emerging biological and chemical threats.

BioTOF z200, according to the company press release, is the first dynamic threat-monitoring solution capable of early warning detection, analysis, and confirmatory identification across both the chemical and biological threat landscape. BioTOF has been proven to detect and identify all classes of particulate threats, including bacteria, viruses, biotoxins like anthrax and ricin, and pharmaceutical-based agents like fentanyl. The BioTOF design is modular, reliable, and operates autonomously with minimal maintenance.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, critical infrastructure protection and homeland security are top of mind for our leaders in government and the military,” said Todd Sickles, CEO of BioFlyte. “We are honored to bring our life-saving threat detection and identification technology to the U.S. military through this award. We believe our scalable and powerful technology can help keep military personnel safe from dangerous chemical and biological threats.”