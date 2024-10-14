AI-powered display that adapts during battle under development by Kopin

WASHINGTON, D.C. Kopin Corporation is advancing testing of a software platform powered by artificial intelligence that allows helmet-mounted microdisplays to recognize when a soldier's "fight or flight" response has kicked in and adjust accordingly, according to a company announcement and comments by the firm's chief executive officer, Michael Murray.

The goal of NeuralDisplay is to change microdisplays used in defense, consumer, and spatial computing applications by integrating AI-driven technologies that enhance user interaction, the company says.

NeuralDisplay uses Organic Light Emitting Diode on Silicon (OLEDoS) and Micro Light Emitting Diode (MicroLED) technologies to reduce the need for traditional eye-tracking cameras, thus lowering the size, weight, and power (SWaP) consumption of other spatial computing systems, the statement reads. By incorporating image-sensing pixels and advanced signal processing algorithms directly into the display’s silicon backplane, Kopin’s platform can monitor eye movements, dynamic brightness, contrast, and even neurological responses such as pupil dilation during situations where the soldier is engaged in battle, the company says.

A demonstration video of the platform showcases a user controlling a virtual spaceship through eye movements, which adjusts when a bright light flashes causing the pupils to dilate.

Kopin also demonstrated a variety of microdisplay products that are installed in many different types of systems, from F-35 aircraft to helmets designed for soldiers on the ground. Some are capable of simply clipping on to existing gear.

When it comes to microdisplay technology, the company is focused on three things in particular: improving the brightness of the displays, the contrast, and the refresh rate. The latter is particularly important for helping soldiers access the latest information when engaged in battle, Murray said.

"You want as much information as soon as possible and as close to real time as possible," Murray said.

