AI-powered supply-chain tool firm inks multiyear contract with Canadian shipbuilder

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Interos ARLINGTON, Va. Artificial intelligence (AI) platform provider Interos announced a multiyear contract with Canada’s Irving Shipbuilding, a move Interos describes as a "strategic partnership to fortify the Canadian defense industrial base through Canada’s nationwide initiative to expand its maritime capabilities and readiness."

According to the Interos announcement, the contract aims to deploy the company's AI-forward supply-chain risk intelligence to support the shipbuilder's commitment to delivering six modern new Arctic and offshore patrol ships and 15 Canadian surface combatants for the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), in addition to two patrol ships for the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Interos tools, say company officials, enable multi-tier visibility and risk monitoring to mitigate systemic and adversarial disruptions from cyber, geopolitical, and regulatory occurrences; natural catastrophes; and other sub-tier supplier risks.

Additionally, the contract supports Canada's national shipbuilding strategy while also helping Iriving Shipbuilding meet the country's Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy (ITB) requirements by partnering with Canadian organizations including aerospace manufacturer COTA Aviation (Parksville, British Columbia).

Aaron Plamondon, Director Industrial Participation, Irving Shipbuilding, said of the agreement: “We are pleased this agreement enables us to scale resilience as a foundational capability for strategic deterrence while also keeping critical economic value in Canada. We look forward to working together with Interos, and our ITB partners, to advance Canada’s economic and national security at a time of heightened global risk and uncertainty.”