AI, rugged solutions from Connect Tech to be shown at AUSA 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Polaris embedded system image: Connect Tech

WASHINGTON. Connect Tech will show its rugged artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions for both crewed and uncrewed platforms at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

Connect Tech -- an Ontario-based company that is part of the Heico Corp. -- plans to bring its rugged AI edge devices including Polaris, Sentry-X, Anvil, and more to the show.

Attendees will be able to learn about the devices intended for use in such applilcations as augmented reality, facial and image recognition, and correction of atmospheric turbulence. According to the company announcement, its compact devices can be easily carried or mounted onto a range of crewed and uncrewed vehicles, enabling real-time decision making at the tactical edge.

Its rugged devices are designed to meet standards including MIL-STD-810G for overall military ruggedness, DO-160G for shock and vibration, and water/dust ingress protection to IP68.

AUSA showgoers may visit Connect Tech at Booth #3955.