AI tools to be developed for DARPA by Lockheed Martin

July 09, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Lockheed Martin

LITTLETON, Colorado. Lockheed Martin will develop artificial intelligence (AI) tools for dynamic airborne missions under a $4.6 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the company announced in a statement.

This initiative is part of DARPA's Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements (AIR) program, which aims to enhance modeling and simulation (M&S) approaches and create AI agents for live, multi-ship, beyond visual range (BVR) missions, the statement reads.

The AIR program seeks to improve the speed and predictive performance of government-provided baseline models to better reflect real-world Department of Defense systems. Over an 18-month period, Lockheed Martin will apply AI and machine learning (ML) techniques to develop surrogate models of aircraft, sensors, electronic warfare, and weapons in dynamic and operationally representative environments, the statement reads.

Lockheed Martin will leverage its ARISE infrastructure to deliver significant data, allowing service members to make faster and more informed decisions, the company says.

