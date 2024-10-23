AI/ML innovation contract signed between U.S. Army and security contractor

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. National-security contractor 1st Edge announced that it won a $35.8 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC) that will see the company focus on developing artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) prototypes to enhance space and missile-defense mission effectiveness.

Under the terms of the project, 1st Edge will work with the SMDC on AI/ML competencies, data solutions, software engineering, air and missile defense, and data visualization.

Work under the terms of the latest OTA contract is set to be performed in Huntsville, Alabama.