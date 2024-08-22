Artificial intelligence, machine learning to be developed for U.S. Space Systems Command by Sierra Space

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Sierra Space LOUISVILLE, Colorado. Sierra Space will join the U.S. Space Systems Command’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Tools Applications and Processing (TAP) Lab Apollo Accelerator Cohort 4, where the company will work on developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The focus of Sierra Space’s participation in the accelerator is to enhance space domain awareness by proactively detecting potentially dangerous events that could threaten friendly satellites, the statement reads. The program is part of a broader effort to advance space defense capabilities and improve the safety and security of space operations.

Sierra Space will collaborate with industry experts and defense agencies during the accelerator, developing new AI and ML technologies to address key challenges in space defense, the company says.