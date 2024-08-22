Military Embedded Systems

Artificial intelligence, machine learning to be developed for U.S. Space Systems Command by Sierra Space

News

August 22, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Sierra Space

LOUISVILLE, Colorado. Sierra Space will join the U.S. Space Systems Command’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) Tools Applications and Processing (TAP) Lab Apollo Accelerator Cohort 4, where the company will work on developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The focus of Sierra Space’s participation in the accelerator is to enhance space domain awareness by proactively detecting potentially dangerous events that could threaten friendly satellites, the statement reads. The program is part of a broader effort to advance space defense capabilities and improve the safety and security of space operations.

Sierra Space will collaborate with industry experts and defense agencies during the accelerator, developing new AI and ML technologies to address key challenges in space defense, the company says.

Featured Companies

Sierra Space

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
Image via Bombardier
News
Global 6500 aircraft delivered to U.S. Army for HADES program

November 26, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
A B-21 Raider conducts flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Questions about: SR-72 aircraft, 6G NGAD fighter plane, and B-21 Stealth Bomber

November 26, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon.
Story
New security standards for electronic device detection: Are military and federal facilities ready?

November 25, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via L3Harris
News
Satellite radios for SDA's Tranche 2 program pass critical design review

November 27, 2024

More Comms