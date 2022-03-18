DoD warfighter network plan leveraging AI, predictive analytics released

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Library of Congress photo.

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) released its implementation plan for the Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept that is aimed at helping U.S. armed forces facilitate information-sharing and decision- making through the use of a warfighting network that will use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), automation, and predictive analytics.

Deputy Secretary of Defense (DSD) Dr. Kathleen Hicks signed the DoD Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Implementation Plan on March 15, 2022, and said of the plan: "Command and control in an increasingly information-focused warfighting environment have never been more critical. JADC2 will enable the DoD to act at the speed of relevance to improve U.S. national security. JADC2 is delivering capabilities beginning now, and it will continue to be funded in the coming years."

Although the document is classified, the DoD describes the plan in general as a path to outlining the actions, resourcing requirements, and milestones; driving DdD’s investment to address operational gaps, speed up the decision cycle, and enhance the resiliency of C2 platforms; and identifying the organizations that will oversee the delivery of JADC2 capabilities. It will also, according to the DoD's announcement of the plan, outline ways to integrate nuclear C2 and conventional procedures and processes as well as improve data-sharing and interoperability with the department’s mission partners.