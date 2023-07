Is your Military AI Program Driving into a Dead End?

Whitepaper

Military program leaders in charge of transportable AI missions can avoid painful and costly AI performance compromises when leveraging open standards such as VPX/Open VPX and SOSA.

Standard-compliant sensors and sensor interfaces can be partitioned as part of the AI system design. This simultaneously allows program leaders to fully exploit switched fabric standards with the most advanced GPUs and flash storage, along with advanced system cooling approaches, to maximize AI performance in field applications.