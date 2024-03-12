One Stop Systems wins AI-enabled server project for U.S. intelligence agency

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy OSS

ESCONDIDO, Calif. HIgh-performance computing (HPC) company One Stop Systems (OSS) reports that it will lead a pilot project for a U.S. intelligence agency to provide a liquid immersion-cooled data-storage system for use on a mobile ground station. that will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

This project, according to the OSS announcement, was procured through a global defense prime contractor and will use the OSS rugged mobile edge technology, consisting of the company’s Gen 4 PCIe 3U-SDS configured as a high-speed NVMe data recording system that can deliver up to 52 GB/sec sustained storage bandwidth. For the project, OSS will integrate two 3U-SDS units into a liquid immersion-cooled system, part of a ruggedized deployable ground station at the edge.

“This project, for a major government intelligence agency contracted through a prime contractor partner, represents expansion of our mission applications into the intelligence community, consistent with our growth strategies,” stated OSS VP of sales, Robert Kalebaugh. “It also demonstrates our commitment to provide high throughput, ruggedized storage capabilities and solutions that are directly impacting the AI/ML mission objectives of emerging Department of Defense platforms. We anticipate that this initial design win will lead to other deployments that require high-speed, low-latency compute accelerators and-data acquisition solutions.”