Poor Thermal Design Will Cripple Truck-Mounted AI for Autonomous Driving

Whitepaper

July 07, 2022


Poor Thermal Design Will Cripple Truck-Mounted AI for Autonomous DrivingOverlooking thermal design in today’s truck-mounted advanced driver assistance systems can cripple performance, cause critical safety problems, and expose vehicle operators and vendors to liability. Technical leads for autonomous trucks should carefully review ADAS vendors’ thermal design to ensure it meets their performance, durability, and safety requirements.

The self-contained ADAS generates enormous heat due to its advanced graphics processing units, which enable the real-time AI inferencing that’s essential for autonomous driving. The heat from these compute units is so high that it strains conventional air-cooling. Liquid cooling is fast becoming a requirement in this emerging automotive market.

