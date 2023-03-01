Military Embedded Systems

AEW&C aircraft development contract for U.S. Air Force won by Boeing

News

March 01, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Screenshot via Boeing

SEATTLE, Washington. Boeing will begin developing two new U.S. variants of the E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft for the U.S. Air Force under a $1.2 billion undefinitized contract action, the company announced in a statement.

The E-7 is slated to replace aging E-3s, also built by Boeing. The Air Force announced its intent to award Boeing a sole-source contract to study the E-7 for Air Force requirements back in October 2021, and the Air Force announced the aircraft had been chosen to replace the E-3 a few months later.

"The E-7 tracks multiple airborne and maritime threats simultaneously with 360-degree coverage via the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor," Boeing says. "MESA provides the warfighter with critical domain awareness to detect and identify adversarial targets at long range and dynamically adjusts to emerging tactical situations."

The aircraft are converted from the 737-700 airframe, which is also used commercially.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
Screenshot via Boeing
News
AEW&C aircraft development contract for U.S. Air Force won by Boeing

March 01, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Hensoldt
News
Airborne surveillance radar to be provided to CAE Aviation by Hensoldt

February 24, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
News
Data-sharing network for U.S. Air Force to be provided by Persistent Systems

March 01, 2023
More Comms