Military Embedded Systems

Aircraft protection system from Elbit Systems chosen for German government A350

News

December 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Aircraft protection system from Elbit Systems chosen for German government A350
Lufthansa Technik AG – Jan Brandes

ULM, Germany. Elbit Systems Deutschland won a contract from Lufthansa Technik to equip German government Airbus A350 aircraft with J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) self-protection systems, the company announced in a statement.

The five-year contract, awarded following a decision by the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw), represents the first installation of Elbit's DIRCM system on an A350 platform, the statement reads.

The J-MUSIC DIRCM system incorporates laser and imaging technology to protect aircraft from surface-to-air missiles, according to the company. The system will be used on aircraft operated by the Special Mission Air Wing, which handles Germany's political-parliamentary flight operations, the statement adds.

The system is designed to integrate with multiple aircraft types and is currently deployed on various military and commercial platforms worldwide, the company says.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned
Image: SpaceX
News
Autonomous space vehicle gets ride on Bandwagon-2 mission

December 23, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Logo courtesy DARPA
News
Autonomous-systems ethics to be explored by DARPA program

December 27, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Akima
News
IT services contract with Akima signed by U.S. Indo-Pacific command

December 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
ICEYE image
News
Satellites aim to expand Earth-imaging technology

December 26, 2024

More Comms