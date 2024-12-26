Aircraft protection system from Elbit Systems chosen for German government A350

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lufthansa Technik AG – Jan Brandes

ULM, Germany. Elbit Systems Deutschland won a contract from Lufthansa Technik to equip German government Airbus A350 aircraft with J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) self-protection systems, the company announced in a statement.

The five-year contract, awarded following a decision by the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw), represents the first installation of Elbit's DIRCM system on an A350 platform, the statement reads.

The J-MUSIC DIRCM system incorporates laser and imaging technology to protect aircraft from surface-to-air missiles, according to the company. The system will be used on aircraft operated by the Special Mission Air Wing, which handles Germany's political-parliamentary flight operations, the statement adds.

The system is designed to integrate with multiple aircraft types and is currently deployed on various military and commercial platforms worldwide, the company says.